DCI Sleuths Rescue 60 Foreigners From Human Trafficking Syndicate In Embakasi

Sleuths from the DCI have rescued 60 foreigners who were being held in a house in Tassia, Embakasi East in a suspected human trafficking syndicate.

Detectives who were acting on intelligence traced the victims who came into the county illegally into an apartment, bundled inhumanely into one room.

The victims are aged between 14 and 50 years and come from the countries bordering Kenya to the north.

“Upon further inquiries, it was established that the 60 victims had been ferried to the location temporarily, as the traffickers sought alternative ways of transporting them outside the country undetected. During the maneuver, three suspects of Somali origin were arrested on suspicion of being part of a larger human trafficking syndicate operating across the Horn of Africa,” the DCI said.

Three people, Mohammed Omar Aden, 29, Halima Mohammed Osman, 43, and 23-year-old Sala Yusuf have been arrested in connection to the same.

They are in Nairobi awaiting legal processes and their arraignment thereafter.

