DCI Raises Alarm Over Illegally Generated Good Conduct Certificates

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cautioned members of the public against engaging unauthorised individuals when seeking police clearance documents better known as Certificates of Good Conduct.

In a notice on Friday, the George Kinoti-led directorate said the government has made the process easier and applicants are not required to visit the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road upon successful application to collect the crucial document.

The document, DCI said, is sent to the applicants’ e-Citizen account, where the applicant can download it from the comfort of their homes using gadgets such as smartphones or computers.

DCI reiterated that the document is not sent to the applicant’s email account.

“Any certificate sent on email or through any other means is NOT genuine,” DCI said.

The statement comes amid a surge in forgery of the documents.

Institutions use the certificate to verify an individual’s criminal record before consideration for, among others, employment opportunities.

