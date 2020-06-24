DCI To Process Fingerprints On Appointment Basis As Issuance Of Certificates of Good Conduct Resumes

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced resumption of Issuance of Certificates of Good Conduct services.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the DCI noted that the department has put in place strict measures in line with the ministry of health guidelines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Starting tomorrow, June 25, the DCI said, its officials will strive to process a total of 37,751 pending applications on an appointment basis.

To ensure the governments social distancing directive is adhered to, the department says it will process fingerprints of 600 applicants per day, from 7am to 4pm.

The applicants will be required to log in to the E-citizen portal to book an appointment to have their fingerprints taken.

“In this regard, we wish to advise all applicants who chose DCI Headquarters for fingerprinting to log in to https://dci.ecitizen.go.ke/applications and book an appointment indicating the date and exact time that you will be attended to, ” said DCI.

“Only those with appointments and who arrive at the designated time will be allowed past the gate. Kindly bear with us as we strive to serve you during these challenging times.”

The services were suspended in March following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

The primary purpose of the Good Conduct document is to validate that a person’s records in the police department are clean. It’s a requirement in the job market.

