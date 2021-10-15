DCI To Probe FKF President Nick Mwendwa for Misappropriation of Funds

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been given the go-ahead to probe the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa for misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, Mwedwa through his lawyer Tom Ojienda had sought to stop the relevant agencies from investigating him over the misappropriation of funds.

He further stated that being summoned by the DCI would be a violation of his rights. He has however lost the case.

In a ruling by High Court Judge Justice James Makau, Mwendwa’s plea to stop the investigations are not justified. Justice Makau further termed his claims of being summoned by the DCI as speculative and premature.

“I, therefore, find the petitioners’ prayer for an order of a permanent injunction prohibiting the DCI and DPP summoning, investigating, charging, or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to the financial management of FKF is not justified in the circumstances of this case,” the judge ruled.

Last year, journalist Milton Nyakundi wanted the FKF president investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over fictitious transactions that had been made.

Nyakundi tabled claims that there existed direct transfer of the FKF funds to Nick Mwendwa’s personal accounts, a move he found suspicious.

Earlier this week, Mwendwa has been under fire following comments he made regarding the quality of Kenyan players ahead of the World Cup.

Mwendwa said Kenya needed quality players to qualify for the world cup and not even hiring top coaches could remedy the situation. This was after Mali beat Harambee Stars 5-0.

“Even if you bring Mourinho (Jose) or Arteta (Mikel), the work that needs to be done is we need to bring the talent to the table…for you to win, you need quality players,” Mwendwa said.

The remarks did not go well with a section of social media users who castigated him for what they termed as doing a mediocre job. he trended for the better part of the day with people calling for his ouster.

Our Kenyan football problems, in a single photo. Don't go any further. Nick Mwendwa. Corrupt. Compromised. A conduit for cartels. Unfit to govern. pic.twitter.com/kgHLGpMENE — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 7, 2021

Don't forget Nick Mwendwa promised to take Harambee Stars to the 2022 World Cup, but knowing the charlatan he'll say he meant to take them as spectators. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) October 10, 2021

