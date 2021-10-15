in NEWS, SPORTS

DCI To Probe FKF President Nick Mwendwa for Misappropriation of Funds

fkf
FKF's NICK MWENDWA. / COURTESY

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been given the go-ahead to probe the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa for misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, Mwedwa through his lawyer Tom Ojienda had sought to stop the relevant agencies from investigating him over the misappropriation of funds.

He further stated that being summoned by the DCI would be a violation of his rights. He has however lost the case.

In a ruling by High Court Judge Justice James Makau, Mwendwa’s plea to stop the investigations are not justified. Justice Makau further termed his claims of being summoned by the DCI as speculative and premature.

Read: FKF Supremo Nick Mwendwa Confirms End of KPL, Birth Of FKFPL

“I, therefore, find the petitioners’ prayer for an order of a permanent injunction prohibiting the DCI and DPP summoning, investigating, charging, or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to the financial management of FKF is not justified in the circumstances of this case,” the judge ruled.

Last year, journalist Milton Nyakundi wanted the FKF president investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over fictitious transactions that had been made.

Nyakundi tabled claims that there existed direct transfer of the FKF funds to Nick Mwendwa’s personal accounts, a move he found suspicious.

Earlier this week, Mwendwa has been under fire following comments he made regarding the quality of Kenyan players ahead of the World Cup.

Read Also: FKF President Nick Mwendwa Denounces Sports Tribunal &#8216;Kamukunji&#8217; On Elections

Mwendwa said Kenya needed quality players to qualify for the world cup and not even hiring top coaches could remedy the situation. This was after Mali beat Harambee Stars 5-0.

“Even if you bring Mourinho (Jose) or Arteta (Mikel), the work that needs to be done is we need to bring the talent to the table…for you to win, you need quality players,” Mwendwa said.

The remarks did not go well with a section of social media users who castigated him for what they termed as doing a mediocre job. he trended for the better part of the day with people calling for his ouster.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

 

DCIDPPNick Mwendwa

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Vihiga Boys

Vihiga Boys School Dormitory Up In Flames Hours After Arson Attempt Was Thwarted – Video
paul kagame, arsenal

Police in Rwanda Arrest YouTuber, Opposition Members for ‘Undermining National Security’