DCI To Probe Barry Otieno As Harambee Starlets Break Camp

barry otieno, harambee starlets
DCI To Probe Barry Otieno. [Courtesy]

Harambee Starlets camp has been dissolved, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee has announced.

Starlets were to face Uganda’s Crested in a double header fixture for a ticket to the 2022 Morocco Africa Women Cup of Nations.

However, CAF, the continental football body, cancelled the fixture after a letter from the defunct FKF indicated they were not in a position to host the matches.

The first leg was scheduled for Thursday in Kampala with the return on Sunday in Nairobi.

Barry Otieno, the former FKF Secretary General, who wrote the letter is to be grilled by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, DCI.

The ministry of sports disbanded the FKF Executive last year over alleged embezzlement with the Caretaker Committee led by retired judge Aaron Ringera taking charge.

FIFA has nonetheless refused to recognize the committee, while CAF has continued to correspond with the old office.

