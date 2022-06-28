DCI Ordered To Produce Cohen’s Original Will As Sister Claims Widow Forged It

Late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle Hannah van Straten has claimed that his widow, Sarah Wairimu, forged his will.

On Tuesday, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti was ordered to present before a succession court, the deceased’s original will.

This was following a request by Gabrielle’s lawyer Danstan Omari. Trial judge Murungi Thande, as a result ordered Kinoti to present Cohen’s last will to allow Gabrielle compare it with the one Wairimu claims to have been the original will.

During cross-examination, Gabrielle told the court that Wairimu’s defense attorney Philip Murgor helped her forge a will.

She said that after reporting the incident to the police, Murgor was meant to be taken into custody and charged, but Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji declined to give consent.

She then submitted a petition asking for the DPP’s resignation.

She further stated that the court will only be able to make an informed decision with the help of the original will.

On Monday, Gabrielle testified that the accused coerced her brother into marriage after threatening to have him deported.

She also said that her brother had another wife before he married Wairimu under Kikuyu customary rites. He (Cohen), she said, did not have children with his first wife as he had undergone a vasectomy at the age of 27.

With regards to his will, Gabrielle testified that he “did not mention Ms Wairimu as one of the beneficiaries of his estate”. Justice Thande heard that in the Will, Cohen had allocated her 50 per cent of the estate and 25 per cent to her son Seth and 25 per cent to his niece Sharon.

The Will was opened and read in the presence of 24 people, among them former assistant minister Patrick Muiruri. Cohen is suspected to have died in Nairobi between July 20 and September 13, 2019. His body was found in a septic tank in his Kitisuru home.

