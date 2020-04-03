DCI Officers Wait Outside Hospital For Kilifi DG As He Allegedly Refuses To Leave Facility

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been tasked to wait outside as Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi allegedly refuses to leave the hospital.

Saburi who is a COVID-19 recovery is accused of going against government directive to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in the country from a foreign trip in Germany.

He is reported to have endangered the lives of several people who came into contact with him as he attended a staff and cabinet meeting upon his arrival.

Yesterday, April 2, during a presser, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe confirmed Saburi’s recovery and added that he would be charged upon release from the hospital for endangering the lives of Kenyans.

“All the tests turned negative. Naturally, the issue of the law will now follow up with him,” said Kagwe.

Following Saburi’s actions, Kagwe indicated that he had violated the Public Health Act, 2012 hence needed to be punished.

“This will apply to a senior government official in Kilifi who defied and refused to self-quarantine and who is now being forcibly quarantined in a facility. Upon completion of the period given by our health authorities, the official will be charged in a court of law,” Kagwe said on March 22.

Prior, the Health CS had called for a mandatory quarantine of people who arrived in the country and warned that failure of that would result to arrest and prosecution.

“When the public health act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary measure, it is a mandated measure that can lead to a fine and a jail sentence. This measure at the airport is going to be instituted by making those entering into the country swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do,” said Kagwe.

According to Ministry of Health, mandatory self-isolation was not a punishment rather a move to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Earlier, the DG was very remorseful for his actions and sought forgiveness from Kenyans.

“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on Coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me. I am a responsible person. I am a leader, a family man and a mentor to many. I did not do this on purpose,” he said.

