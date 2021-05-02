DCI Officer Caught on Camera Assaulting Traffic Cop in Karen Arrested (Video)

A drunk motorist was on Saturday arrested in Nairobi’s Karen area for allegedly defying and assaulting a traffic police officer.

A police report indicates that the suspect was arrested near Karen Country Club after defying the officer and attempted to escape.

The incident that was caught on tape by bystanders started on Magadi Road when a traffic officer on duty noticed the suspect driving dangerously and tried to stop him but he declined.

The suspect who was driving a Subaru salon car Reg. No. KBM 149F from Ongata Rongai towards Kiserian hit the officer’s motorbike as he tried to pursue him.

DCI officer caught on viral video assaulting a traffic colleague in Karen arrested; to face charges in court tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/sub7YUB2ex — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) May 2, 2021

Read: AK-47 Rifles Seized As Bandits Engage Police in Gun Battle in Laikipia

The chase wound up at Karen county club where the driver parked his motor vehicle, alighted and attacked the cop.

“I cannot leave you, take me to Karen Police Station, not any other station. You are from Rongai and you are harassing people in Karen,” the suspect is heard shouting in the video that has since gone viral.

The attacker, Inspector general of police Hillary Mutyambai has said, has been identified as a DCI detective.

In a tweet, the IG said the detective who was caught on camera is set to be arraigned for harassment and driving under the influence of alcohol.

In the viral video, the civilian is seen arguing with the traffic cop. He then continues to drive in spite of the cop trying to block him.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media of a civilian attacking a Traffic Police Officer. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the civilian in the said video is an officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations,” said Mutyambai on Sunday.

Mutyambai also noted that processes are in top gear for further administrative action.

He has so far been arrested and shall be arraigned in court for the offences of driving under the influence of alcohol and assaulting a Police Officer. Processes are also in place for further administrative action. — Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) May 2, 2021

In yet another viral video, a civilian is seen arguing with a traffic cop and then continues to drive in spite of the cop trying to block him.

Attacks on police officers have been on the rise, by members of the public who feel offended by the law enforcers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu