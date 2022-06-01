in NEWS

DCI Nabs 9 Robbery Suspects Operating A Criminal Ring in Five Counties

Police car
Police vehicle /Courtesy

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested 9 robbery suspects who have been operating a criminal ring in five counties.

The 9 are said to have been involved in different acts of robbery with violence across the country on diverse dates between May 18, 2022, and May 27, 2022.

The thugs were cornered within Kamae and Lineka areas of Kasarani following a stealth operation mounted by Detectives based at DCI Nairobi area.

The sleuths took up the case after a series of robberies committed in a similar modus operandi, were reported in different police stations staggered across 5 counties in a span of less than two weeks.

Read: DCI Raises Alarm Over Illegally Generated Good Conduct Certificates

Armed with the crime reports from Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nakuru counties, the detectives backed up by crime analysts based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, unearthed the elaborate criminal network operating from Kasarani, in the capital city.

“A raid was subsequently conducted leading to the arrest of Henry Mburugu, Dennis Mwai, Stephen Ngaruiya, Joe Njeru and Kennedy Mawira. Also arrested were four women, Jecinta Wambui,Jackline Nyaguthie Njeri, Purity Wanjiru and Elizabeth Wanjiku. They were arraigned before Milimani Law Courts to answer to charges of robbery with violence,” the DCI said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DCIRobbery

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mwangi Wa Iria

Hilarious Reactions As Mwangi Wa Iria Seeks To Report Chebukati As Missing Person

Marble Arch Hotel Loses Bid to Stop Demolition