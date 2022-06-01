DCI Nabs 9 Robbery Suspects Operating A Criminal Ring in Five Counties

Sleuths from the DCI have arrested 9 robbery suspects who have been operating a criminal ring in five counties.

The 9 are said to have been involved in different acts of robbery with violence across the country on diverse dates between May 18, 2022, and May 27, 2022.

The thugs were cornered within Kamae and Lineka areas of Kasarani following a stealth operation mounted by Detectives based at DCI Nairobi area.

The sleuths took up the case after a series of robberies committed in a similar modus operandi, were reported in different police stations staggered across 5 counties in a span of less than two weeks.

Armed with the crime reports from Nyeri, Laikipia, Kirinyaga, Embu and Nakuru counties, the detectives backed up by crime analysts based at the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, unearthed the elaborate criminal network operating from Kasarani, in the capital city.

“A raid was subsequently conducted leading to the arrest of Henry Mburugu, Dennis Mwai, Stephen Ngaruiya, Joe Njeru and Kennedy Mawira. Also arrested were four women, Jecinta Wambui,Jackline Nyaguthie Njeri, Purity Wanjiru and Elizabeth Wanjiku. They were arraigned before Milimani Law Courts to answer to charges of robbery with violence,” the DCI said.

