DCI Nab Nigerian Man Over Murder Of Female Lawyer In Syokimau

DCI detectives have nabbed a Nigerian national identified as Christian Mwambay Kadima over the murder of a prominent city lawyer.

Kadima, who is allegedly a gym instructor is suspected to have killed the lawyer with whom he was living with in Syokimau, Machakos county.

The suspect who is in lawful custody was spotted leaving the deceased’s house on Thursday night before the help discovered her lifeless body on Friday.

“The househelp grew suspicious when by 10am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

According to Kinoti, detectives who had been trailing the suspect smoked him out of his hideout at a lodging in the city.

Kadima had tried getting away in his getaway car when sleuths pounced on him.

“Kadima had tried to outsmart our officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts. However, our sleuths were too clever for his antics,” Kinoti added.

Kinoti has also thanked Kenyans who volunteered information through the toll free line 0800 722 203.

