DCI Looking For ‘Wash Wash’ Suspects Who Beat Their Colleague To Pulp – Video

wash wash
one of the wash wash suspects.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are looking for four ‘wash wash’ suspects, believed to be part of a larger syndicate in the illegal business of printing fake currency.

In video clips doing rounds in sections of social media, three of the suspects were captured giving one of their accomplices a dog’s beating, after he went partying and flashed a bunch of notes flanked by a bevy of beauties, revealing their dirty dealings.
The accomplice who appeared intoxicated in a drinking spree, flaunted the money as he promised the seemingly excited women, an adventurous and fun-filled trip to the coast.

Their plans however went up in smoke and ended in premium tears for the man, when his accomplices learned about his escapades.

They stormed his house and descended on him mercilessly accusing him of disloyalty, betrayal and not ‘working smart.’

Here’s the video:

DCIWash Wash

