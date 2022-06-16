Help Locate Him – DCI Looking For Thug Targeting M-Pesa Shops in Adams Market

Sleuths from the DCI are looking for a notorious fraudster who has been terrorizing M-Pesa shops in Adams market.

In a video shared by DCI on Twitter, an unidentified man is captured on CCTV stealing a phone from an M-Pesa shop.

Apparently, two people, a man and a woman were shot dead in the incident that was captured on the CCTV. Thus, they are calling on anyone with information on his whereabouts to report to the authorities.

“He is one of the thugs targeting Mpesa shops in Nairobi and its environs. The thug is part of a wider armed and dangerous gang that staged an attack at Mpesa shops located at Adams market. Two agents a man and a woman were shot dead in the Saturday incident,” the DCI said.

In a similar account of events in Adams Arcade, two people were shot dead after a robbery went wrong in an M-Pesa shop.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, a man entered an M-Pesa shop asking for cigarettes before he attempted to rob an M-Pesa agent.

The agent, a woman wary of the situation was vigilant and attempted to block the thug. The thug however retaliated and shot the woman who succumbed to injuries.

Another good samaritan who had come to the M-Pesa agent’s rescue was also shot dead.

