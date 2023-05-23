DCI Looking for Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Over Recovery of Firearms at Residence

DCI detectives are hunting for former Mungiki sect leader Maina Njenga.

In a statement, DCI boss Mohamed Amin said they are looking for the politician over the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang.

The weapons, Mr Amin said, were found at one of Njenga’s homes.

“One of the firearms recovered was a homemade pistol capable of firing while the other one was a Tokarev whose serial number had been defaced,” he said.

Read: Ex-Mungiki Leader Maina Njenga Alleges Police Raid at Nairobi, Nyandarua Homes

According to the DCI, three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition were also recovered.

They were tucked away in one of the rooms in the house.

During the raid mounted by officers a week ago, eight suspects aged between 37 and 54 were nabbed.

“Any information on the whereabouts of the ex-Mungiki leader who has since gone into hiding maybe volunteered through the #FichuakwaDCI anonymous hotline 0800 722 203,” Mr Amin said.

EX-MUNGIKI LEADER WANTED FOR QUESTIONING Detectives based in Nakuru County are looking for ex-Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, in relation to the recovery of two firearms and over 90 rolls of bhang, found at a home linked to him. In the raid conducted at Ngomongo village in… — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 22, 2023

On May 12, Njenga claimed that sleuths stormed his Nairobi, Laikipia and Nakuru homes.

Then, he told reporters, the 4am invasion was so as to stop him from attending the burial of Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi.

Mukami was buried on May 13.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...