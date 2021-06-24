DCI Launches Hunt for Suspect in Fraudulent Sh15 Million Refugee Deal after Skipping Bail

A warrant of arrest has been issued against Beatrice Gathoni Boro, a suspect in a fraudulent Sh15 million deal involving a local refugee camp.

Boro is an accused person in a case of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to section 313 of the Penal Code.

She is wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Thika West branch after she jumped bail.

According to the DCI, the accused was arraigned at Thika Law Courts in 2017 charged with defrauding a victim over Sh15 million in a food supply deal to a refugee camp in Kenya.

After plea taking, she was released on a Sh 1million bond but later absconded forcing the prosecution to obtain a warrant of arrest against her.

The George Kinoti-directorate on Thursday asked members of the public who might be aware of the woman’s whereabouts to report to the DCI through toll-free line 0800722203.

