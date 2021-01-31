DCI Launches Hunt For Duncan Githaiga Over Car Theft, Asks Kenyans To Identify Number Plates

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Laikipia East, Laikipia County, have launched a manhunt for Duncan Ndirangu Githaiga in connection with motor vehicle theft.

In a statement, DCI said the suspect recently escaped arrest after detectives ambushed him at his home during an operation to recover a stolen vehicle.

The detectives, who were acting on intelligence leads, recovered a suspected stolen Toyota Belta and several vehicle registration number plates at his homestead at Kakurat area, Kieni East.

“Acting on intelligence leads while pursuing a different stolen vehicle, the officers ambushed the homestead of Duncan Ndirangu Githaiga, where search in his store saw the recovery of the said plates alongside the saloon car, Reg. No. KCB 769U, ” DCI said on Saturday evening.

“The suspect, however, escaped the detectives snare but he is being pursued.”

The DCI called on members of the public who have lost their vehicles bearing any of the recovered number plates to liaise with DCI Laikipia East.

The recovered number plates are CE 176AF, KAU 059W, KAV 930K, KCC 367R, UAE 545U, UAT 528M, UAE 957F, KBX 414H, KCB 824E, KJT 649 and chassis number NCP510043243.

“Should you have information that may assist in his arrest, please dial our toll-free hotline number 0800 722 203. Your call remains confidential and anonymous. Usiogope!” DCI added.

In Kenya, many of the stolen cars are dismantled and spare parts sold, making it difficult to recover them.

