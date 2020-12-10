DCI Launches Hunt For Dickson Kimani Kamau, ‘Director’ Wanted Over Fraudulent Deals

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched a hunt for a man identified as Dickson Kimani Kamau, wanted over several criminal activities.

According to the DCI, Kamau is wanted for the offences of obtaining money by false pretences, personation and obtaining registration by false pretences.

“The suspect, who presents himself as the director of Learning Twist Academy in Kenol Murang’a County, is believed to have gone into hiding after committing the above offences, ” DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

The DCI asked members of the public to give any information that may help detectives from the Serious Crime Unit bring the culprit to book.

“Anyone with any information that may lead to his arrest to report at the nearest police station or at DCI Headquarters ~Serious Crime Unit, Block B room 81, ” DCI added.

#WANTED | Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit are hunting for Dickson Kimani Kamau, a suspect wanted for the offences of obtaining money by false pretences, personation and obtaining registration by false pretences. pic.twitter.com/iN3jbfH3OM — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) December 9, 2020

Over the recent past, cases of personation have been on the rise.

Last month, two police officers were arrested for allegedly impersonating officials from the National Environment Management Authority of Kenya (NEMA) and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The two Administration Police (AP) Officers, Benson Njoroge Mburu and Justus Mwangi Macharia were nabbed alongside a civilian identified as Duncan Njogu Mukono by Detectives attached to the Serious Crime Unit(SCU).

“The officers were stationed at Kiambu sub-county offices and Modagashe sub-county offices respectively but are currently on interdiction, ” DCI tweeted on November 21.

