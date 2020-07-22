DCI Boss Kinoti Ordered By Court To Personally Arrest Investigating Officer in Ex-CS Echesa Case

DCI boss George Kinoti has been ordered to personally arrest Investigating Officer in Ex Sports CS Rashid Echesa case.

This comes two days after Senior Principal Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot had directed the Nairobi County Commander to arrest PC John Munjama.

On Wednesday, however, Cheruiyot ordered Kinoti to arrest the officer and present him before court for sentencing.

“The Director of Criminal Investigations is directed to cause of arrest of police Constable John Munjama upon being apprehended should be escorted to this court as soon as practicable for purposes of being sentenced be contempt of court,” the amended order reads.

Should the officer be found guilty, he risks serving six months in civil jail or pay a fine as found fit by the court.

In June, a Kiambu Magistrate Court summoned Kinoti for disobeying a court order directing the release of motor vehicles belonging to Echesa.

In the order issued, Kinoti was directed to appear in court on July 3 to explain why the vehicles had not been released as directed. The vehicles, Toyota Lexus, Ford Ranger and a Mercedes Benz E-350, were not part of the search warrant issued by the court.“

“You are hereby required to attend this court at 8 am on July 3, 2020, in the above case to explain why you have not released motor vehicle as ordered by the court in the above case and remain in attendance until released,” read the summon.

The order to release the three vehicles was issued by Senior Principal Magistrate Stella Atembo on June 10.

The Magistrate ruled that the motor vehicles were seized without “any support or any law of order of the court with sufficient reasons contravenes the constitution which provides for the right to private property and opportunity to be heard.”

The vehicles were part of five vehicles impounded by the DCI at Echesa’s Karen home in March.

Echesa is also a prime suspect in the Sh39 billion firearms deal that was allegedly brokered at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee Annex House office.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu