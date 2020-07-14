DCI Sleuths Net Kenyan Man Paul Mwangi Accused Of Posing As Senior USAID Official To Con Job Seekers

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Nairobi on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old Kenyan man accused of stealing from unsuspecting members of the public by posing as a senior official from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to the DCI, Paul Mwangi Njihia, a former computer technology student at a local university is suspected to have created an online profile purporting to be the General Manager USAID Rift Valley Region.

Using the profile, the suspect went ahead and started obtaining facilitation fees from members of the public seeking employment.

“His Job seeking victims who were later issued with FAKE Gate Passes are reported to have sent a substantial amount as facilitation fees to a bank account linked to the suspect, ” said DCI.

The police intend to charge the suspect with obtaining money by false pretence and personation.

Fake USAID job adverts are common on social media with the U.S agency warning Kenyans from falling into the conning schemes.

USAID Kenya has repeatedly said that it does not ask for money when people apply for jobs.

