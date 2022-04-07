DCI Investigations Show Ebby Samuel Died In School After Beating Over Hairdo

Fresh details have emerged regarding the sudden death of a Form One student at Gatanga CMM Secondary School.

Ebby Noelle Samuel died on March 9, 2019, with the management of the school claiming that the new student died after falling from her bed at night.

But investigations conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have revealed that the student died after being assaulted by a teacher over her hairstyle.

In a lengthy statement on Wednesday night, DCI said the director of the Homicide division based at DCI headquarters took over investigations into the alleged murder of Ebby on January 10 this year.

In order to establish the actual circumstances that led to Ebby’s death, the detectives sought to record statements from witnesses who include Ebby’s friends and classmates.

A team of sleuths, DCI says, was dispatched to the school, currently St Anuarite Gatanga Girl’s school, on January 11 but couldn’t do much as they found the school environment intimidating for the witnesses.

They opted to take their statements once the schools were closed, during the ongoing holiday.

“So far, we have recorded several statements all of which contradict the account given by the school administration,” DCI said.

DCI has established that on a fateful night, Ebby had been assaulted severely by a senior member of the school’s administration on allegations that her hair had been styled contrary to school regulations.

Apparently, this happened during evening preps time, minutes before the 9pm bedtime bell rang.

Ebby, retired to bed that night with severe injuries.

That was the last time Ebby’s friends saw her alive, as their efforts to wake her up the following morning turned futile.

An autopsy conducted by the government pathologist confirmed that Ebby died as a result of blunt force trauma, due to head injury.

The detectives are also investigating a conspiracy to defeat justice by the school administration, which gave contradictory statements and has been intimidating students who are willing to give the actual account of what transpired.

The detectives probing the matter visited Ebby’s classmates in their homes to record statements anonymously to avoid victimization by the school administration.

DCI says the probe into Ebby’s death is in advanced stages and it is only a matter of time before the perpetrators of Ebby’s killing are brought to book and held accountable for their actions.

The mother of the deceased had taken to social media to seek justice for her daughter. The matter drew a lot of public interest with Kenyans urging the DCI to hasten probe into the incident.

