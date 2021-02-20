DCI Investigating Man Who Received Sh300,000 Payment For Slot At Alliance Girls

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating a case where a woman lost Sh300,000 to a conman posing as a Ministry of Education employee.

The man allegedly promised to get Frida Karugu a slot for her daughter at Alliance Girls High School in Nairobi but ended up defrauding her.

Annald Angwenyi was arrested after the case was reported on February 12. Detective Constable Charles Macharia obtained orders from Makadara Law Courts to detain the suspect at. He will be held at Embakasi Police Station as he assists detectives with investigations.

“The complainant herein Frida Kendi Karugu wanted her daughter to join Alliance Girls High school and the suspect promised that he was able to assist her to join the said school and there he demanded Sh500,000,” Macharia said in an affidavit file at the court.

Macharia told the court that the suspect was paid Sh300, 000 in cash and Sh15, 000 via Mpesa. The detective asked the court to give him time to record Angwenyi’s statement and ascertain if indeed he was an employee of the Ministry of Education as alleged.

The detective will also visit Alliance Girls High School to take signature specimens for comparison with letters presented at the court, purportedly written by the School Principal.

