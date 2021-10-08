DCI Introduces Swahili Briefs Due to Increased ‘Public Demand’

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has introduced a Swahili version of its online briefs that have become popular over the recent past.

The briefs shared on the DCI’s Facebook and Twitter pages communicate the agency’s efforts in the fight against crime in the country.

The florid and Shakespearean style of writing adopted by the George Kinoti-led directorate can be attributed to the success of the agency’s communication to members of the public.

To even reach more people, DCI announced on Thursday night the introduction of pieces written in the local Swahili language.

Kinoti noted that the launch was also informed by the increased demand and the need to meet the ‘expectations of our audience, since Swahili is also our official language’.

“In order to ensure that we effectively communicate with our audience from all corners of the country, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has officially introduced Swahili versions of our daily briefings on crime,” a statement from the DCI boss reads.

“…In this regard, every English post shall be followed by a Swahili version of the same.”

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations greatly values your feedback and continued support since crime management is our collective responsibility. #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 7, 2021

A week ago, DCI revealed that eight detectives based at DCI’s Corporate Communication & Public Affairs unit had been conferred with certificates in advanced media production.

The ceremony was held at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication,(KIMC) in Nairobi on Thursday, September 30.

The DCI boss said the detectives underwent an intensive media training programme that was specifically tailored to fit the needs and requirements of the crime investigation agency.

“This is the first time that the National Police Service and DCI in particular has offered professional training to police journalists and it exemplifies the importance that DCI attaches to effective communication, in order to bridge the gap that has for a long time existed between us and the public,” said Kinoti.

The department was launched as part of efforts to give the state agency a human face.

