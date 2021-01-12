DCI Imposter Alexandria Kibet Charged With Defrauding Gov’t Official Sh3 Million

Alexandria Kibet has been charged with defrauding a government official Sh2.9million while disguised as an officer from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott, Kibet denied the charges levelled against him.

According to K24, Kibet who hails from Baringo county reportedly defrauded Zakayo Chirchir. He is also said to be eying a ward representative seat in the region.

He was arrested on Sunday, January 10, 2020 while en route to collect extra funds from the victim. He has thus been detained for 7 more days to allow police to conclude their investigations into the matter.

In a different account of events last year, two men were in September arrested for personating DCI officers and summoning a member of parliament under false pretence.

Dennis Muturi Nyakundi and Victor Onsare were nabbed at a Nairobi hotel after sleuths laid a trap.

According to the DCI, the suspects called on the Kasipul MP Charles Ongondo to show up at the DCI headquarters for questioning via social media. “Two @DCI_Kenya Personation suspects; Dennis Muturi Nyakundi & Victor Onsare were today arrested at a Hotel in Nairobi after summoning a Member of Parliament through social media with a forged compelling Notice to present himself at DCI HQs for questioning on an undisclosed matter,” a tweet read. Read Also: Two DCI Imposters Arrested For Attempting To Extort MP The legislator reportedly received a phone call rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices when he grew suspicious and reported the matter to DCI Parliament. It is then that the suspects were lured into a trap and later nabbed. “The Legislator later received a call from a private number rescheduling his appearance at DCI offices to a later date but required that they meet at the hotel for a talk. “On being suspicious of the inconsistent events, the MP reported to DCI Parliament where a trap was set and the two suspects nabbed,” DCI explained. The duo was held in custody for attempted extortion.

