DCI Hunting for Azimio Protesters Suspected to Have Caused Chaos on Monday

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers are hunting for individuals caught on camera destroying property and hurling projectiles at police officers during Azimio la Umoja protests on Monday.

In a statement, DCI director Amin Mohamed advised those pictured to present themselves to the nearest police station or at the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road before close of business today.

According to Mr Mohamed, detectives have launched investigations into the acts of violence witnessed on the said day.

“The criminals who took advantage of the demonstrations were captured on camera destroying public property, attacking innocent members of the public and hurling projectiles at police officers who were on duty protecting life and property,” said the DCI boss.

DETECTIVES ON A MANHUNT FOR SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN MONDAY’S VIOLENCE The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched Investigations into acts of violence that were committed by criminals during the illegal demonstrations held on March 20, 2023. pic.twitter.com/fG4cwHqJT4 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 24, 2023

He noted that while property of unknown value was destroyed during the illegal protests, at least 33 officers sustained injuries and are recuperating in various hospitals within the city.

He also stated that an officer lost his firearm which was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre in Embakasi, Nairobi.

“In this regard, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations cautions members of the public that while the right to assemble, picket and petition is enshrined in our constitution, these rights should be exercised with civility and should not infringe on the rights of others,” he added.

Once arrested, the suspects will face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other offences.

He advised members of the public with information that could lead to their arrests to volunteer the information through #FichuakwaDCI toll free number 0800 722 203.

