DCI: How Iten Man Forged Doping Letters to Malign Kenyan Athletes

Police in Nairobi are holding a man believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring out to tarnish Kenya’s image in the athletics world by developing false doping allegations against Kenyan athletes.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the man identified as Elias Kiptum was arraigned before Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Court on Monday, April 26.

Kiptum’s arrest and subsequent arraignment, DCI said, followed investigations by the Anti-Narcotics.

The sleuths have been pursuing a criminal syndicate believed to be working with foreign journalists in fabricating information on doping against Kenyan athletes.

The operation began in September 2020.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrators had prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating in the forthcoming Olympics in Japan.

“Forged documents purportedly signed by officials from the Anti-Dopping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) and Athletics Kenya (AK) were shared with the Europe-based journalists, who have been part of the ring,” DCI said in a statement on Monday.

The sleuths raided Kiptum’s residence in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on April 18.

The operation led to the confiscation of several documents bearing ADAK and AK letterheads, alongside suspicious bank slips from the accused’s house.

Also recovered from Kiptum’s house, according to the directorate, were contract agreement documents between local suspects and the foreign journalists, three laptops, mobile phones among other electronic gadgets.

The gadgets are undergoing forensic analysis at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi.

Appearing before the JKIA court today, Kiptum denied all 12 charges leveled against him.

He will remain in custody pending his bail ruling scheduled for Tuesday, April 27.

