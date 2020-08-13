DCI Finally Arrests John Ng’ethe Mwaura, Suspect Wanted Over City Fraud Syndicate

On Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) called on members of the public aware of the whereabouts of a suspected fraudster by the name John Ng’ethe Mwaura to report to police.

The DCI has confirmed that Mwaura has since been arrested and is in custody.

“We can confirm that this individual is in our custody. We thank all for the information we have received since we issued this alert, ” the DCI said on Thursday morning without going into details.

Mwaura, who also identifies himself as an overseer of the Christ Love International Ministry, is said to be a conman who, together with his accomplices, robs unsuspecting members of the public in the pretext of selling them coupons with redeemable prizes.

“Members of the public have lost thousands of shillings in the hands of fraudsters. We would like to speak to this man in connection with the incidents. Do you know him? Call the NPS IC3 999, 911 or 112, ” the DCI tweeted on Wednesday hours before the suspect was nabbed.

This is, however, not the first time Mwaura is having a run-in with authorities.

Mwaura was arrested in November 2018 arrested for allegedly leading a team of racketeers who prey on unsuspecting victims in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect had also been arrested in early 2018 and charged for assaulting a police officer and maliciously damaging his property.

