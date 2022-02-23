DCI Detectives Took Masten Wanjala Out of Police Cells Before Escape – Court Told

DCI detectives took serial killer Masten Milimo Wanjala out of the Jogoo police station for a mental evaluation at Mathari Hospital hours before he fled, a court heard.

The information was revealed in court at the beginning of a trial of three police officers accused of assisting him in his escape.

Wanjala had been apprehended in connection with a slew of child murders in the city. He admitted to killing dozens of young boys and girls after luring them with candy.

The deceased had been held at the Jogoo police station pending a psychiatric evaluation before going to trial.

Wanjala, however, escaped in October and made his way to his father’s Bungoma home, where he was allegedly lynched by villagers.

Inspector Phillip Mbithi, Constables Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwende, and Police Inspector Phillip Mbithi have all denied assisting Wanjala’s escape from detention.

On Monday, Police Constable Neville Mwabili testified in a Nairobi court that he was the officer on duty on October 12 last year when DCI officials arrived at the station around 9 a.m. to take the deceased for a psych evaluation.

The court also heard that the OCS had not authorized his temporary release, as is protocol.

Mwabili, on the other hand, stated that Wanjala was released to the three DCI sleuths without the permission of the OCS in-charge.

Wanjala was, however, transported back to the station by the detectives about 1.30 p.m. after the metal assessment tests.

The officer told the court that he was on duty that morning with a female colleague, PC Apati, and that there were 13 suspects in custody when he took over from those on night shift.

There were eight suspects, including Wanjala, when he was handing over in the evening at around 6.50 p.m., he told the court. He handed over to Constable Boniface Mutuma, the second accused.

Mwabili was pressed by defense lawyer Danstan Omari to explain why he allowed the deceased to be taken by the DCI officers without permission from Mbuthi, the station’s deputy OCS who was filling in for the OCS who was absent.

Omari further inquired as to whether the acting OCS had given Mwabili permission to release Wanjala to the DCI officers, to which the officer replied in the negative.

He also confirmed that Mbithi, the police station’s second in charge, was in Buruburu for a station commanders’ meeting, which was held every Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Omari asked Mwabili if Wanjala was ever returned to the police station, speculating that the policemen may have taken him to Bungoma, where he died.

Even though they were using a torch to make a spot check of the prisoners, Mwabili said he was confident that Wanjala was in the cell when he left.

During cross-examination, it was also revealed that the cells where Wanjala was being held had no locks other than the main entrance leading to the cells.

“Only one cubicle occupied by ladies had locks. The four others occupied by male suspects have no locks,” Mwabili said.

He also verified to the court that all of the cells should have locks, as per police standing regulations.

He also agreed with the defense that security in the cells should have been increased because Wanjala had been there for almost four months and was a suspected serial killer.

On the topic of the power outage on that day, Mwabili told the court that there was no electricity at the station when he handed over.

