Buruburu Houselp Arrested While Attempting To Cross Busia Border With Employer’s Children

Two minors, who were abducted yesterday in Buruburu Nairobi, have been rescued and a househelp arrested.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), coordinated efforts between Buruburu’s detectives and their counterparts at Busia border led to the interception of the suspect with the minors aged eight and four years in a bus which was headed to Kampala, Uganda.

The children had been left under the care of the 32-year-old house girl identified as Scovia Namataka.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the offence was committed while the children’s parents had travelled to Meru to attend a kin’s burial, ” the DCI said.

“The suspect is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment.”

