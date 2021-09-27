DCI Detectives Rescue 14-Year-old Girl who was Abducted in Nyeri

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have rescued a 14-year-old girl who had been abducted from her parent’s home in Nyeri. The incident happened on August 25, 2021.

The minor was rescued at Mto wa Mbu town in Tanzania with the main suspect identified as Jonathan Malele, aged 19 years who had previously worked at an establishment near the minor’s home as a nightguard.

Revealing the details leading to the minor’s abduction, detectives stated that she was on a midterm break when the incident happened.

For instance, the minor is said to have stepped out at 2 am to answer a call of nature only for her parents to wake up in the morning and find her missing.

“On the fateful night, she had stepped out of their house to answer a call of nature at 2 am, only for her parents to wake up in the morning and find their daughter missing. They immediately reported at Gatitu police post but due to the gravity of the matter,” the DCI said.

It was then that the sleuths from the DCI in cooperation with the Tanzania regional crime office based in Arusha traced the abductor and rescued the girl.

Malele is currently held at Mto wa Mbu Police Station in Arusha Tanzania awaiting trial.

