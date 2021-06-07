DCI Detectives Launch Hunt for David Kahi Ambuko Over Sh26 Million Tender Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are hunting for one David Kahi Ambuko over fraud links.

According to the DCI, Ambuko is wanted for obtaining over Sh26 million by false pretenses in a fake tender scheme while posing as a member of staff in the Department of Defence.

The sleuths have already obtained a warrant of arrest against the fugitive.

“David Kahi Ambuko alias General, is wanted by detectives following a warrant of arrest issued against him by Milimani Law Courts in Criminal Case No. 694/2018,” DCI said in a statement on Sunday night.

The George Kinoti-led directorate is seeking information from members of the public to nail the suspect.

“Should you have any information regarding the above person, kindly contact us through our anonymous toll free number 0800722203,” said DCI.

