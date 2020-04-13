DCI Detectives Arrest Suspected Online Scammer Anthony Njenga Wanjiku

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a 45 year old suspected online fraudster by the name Anthony Njenga Wanjiku.

This follows several complaints by members of the public against Njenga who runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public are lured to buy them but are blocked immediately after paying for the said items.

Three mobile phones, a HP laptop and 32 sim cards registered under different ID numbers have been recovered in his house at Highridge.

He will face charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

45 year old Online Fraudster by the name Anthony Njenga Wanjiku has been arrested by detectives following several complaints by members of the public. Njenga runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public are lured to buy…

/1 pic.twitter.com/ULxg3JLsQn — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 13, 2020

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu