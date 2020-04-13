in NEWS

DCI Detectives Arrest Suspected Online Scammer Anthony Njenga Wanjiku

Some of the sim cards recovered from the suspect. [PHOTO/ DCI]

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a 45 year old suspected online fraudster by the name Anthony Njenga Wanjiku.

This follows several complaints by members of the public against Njenga who runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public are lured to buy them but are blocked immediately after paying for the said items.

Three mobile phones, a HP laptop and 32 sim cards registered under different ID numbers have been recovered in his house at Highridge.

He will face charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE.

