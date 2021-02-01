DCI Detectives Arrest Form Two Student Caught On CCTV Torching Dormitory In Bungoma

Police in Bungoma are holding a Form Two student over an arson incident at Friends School Namwela Boys High in Bungoma County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the 18-year-old student was captured on surveillance cameras (CCTV) torching one of the school’s dormitories on Saturday night.

“The retrieved footages revealed how the 18-year-old student sprinkled suspected petrol at one corner of the dormitory last night before he beetled off through a window after dropping a lighter, ” DCI said in a tweet on Sunday night.

The fire which spread fast throughout the dormitory flamed up leaving nothing to salvage.

Luckily, none of the students was injured in the 8pm incident.

The school adds to a list of seven institutions in Bungoma County that have reported suspected arson cases in the past one week.

On Friday morning, a fire incident was reported at Bungoma High School in Bungoma County just days after Chesamisi High School, Kimilili High School, Bukembe Boys, Ndivisi High School, Mbakalu High School and Khasoko High School reported similar incidents.

On the same day, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concerns over the trend.

State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena Mararo said the National Police Service and the Ministry of Education officials have been directed by the President to probe the incidents and bring the culprits to book.

