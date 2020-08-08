DCI Detectives Arrest 47 Year Old Trader Selling Fake Viagra In Nairobi’s Posh Estate

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday evening nabbed a trader who was selling counterfeit drugs in Nairobi’s Hurlingham Estate.

The trader, 47-year-old Peter Cummings Thatia was reportedly operating a pharmacy that was selling fake viagra capsules.

During the raid, a vehicle of registration number KCK 442A- a Nissan Note said to have been used by the suspect was also impounded.

“DCI sleuths based in Kilimani accompanied by Pharmacy and Poisons board officers have this evening nabbed a 47yr old man… a trader in counterfeit medicine within Hurlingham in Nairobi County,” read the statement in part.

The statement further read, “Counterfeit Viagra Pro capsules, two polythene bags containing a white powdery substance, a capsule filler machine and advertising fliers were recovered.”

Acting on a tip off from members of the public, DCI sleuths based in Kilimani accompanied by Pharmacy and Poisons board officers have this evening nabbed a 47yr old man namely PETER CUMMINGS THATIA, a trader in counterfeit medicine within Hurlingham in Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/7xeIvAlUuk — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 7, 2020

According to the DCI, Mr Thatia was taken to custody and is awaiting arraignment for the offense of unlawfully manufacturing and selling in the course of trade in counterfeit medicines contrary to The Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.

Earlier in January, a study by the ministry of health revealed that half of the hospitals in Kenya failed expired drug tests, opening the lid to a rotten health sector.

According to the Kenya Harmonised Health Facility Assessment report for 2018/19, the affected hospitals do not regularly remove expired or unusable medicine from the shelves.

The research also found out that drug outlets in Nairobi, Nyeri, Migori and Garissa were the worst in keeping records of drugs received, dispensed and expired.

78 percent of health facilities stored pharmaceutical commodities in inappropriate conditions, while only 10 percent had good storage facilities. “Pharmacy reporting systems were performing slightly below expected standards as all pharmacies are to have systems to manage drugs in terms of expiries and adverse events reporting,” the report said.

