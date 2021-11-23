DCI Detective Shot at Quiver Lounge in July Succumbs to Injuries

A DCI detective shot during an altercation at a nightclub along Thika Road has succumbed to his injuries.

Constable Festus Musyoka who was attached to Starehe Police Station, died at Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday.

The deceased was shot in the neck, his friend Lawrence Muturi, attached to Kasarani police station in the hand and a woman identified as Felister Nzisa near the abdomen.

The trio who were at Quiver Lounge were allegedly shot by a civilian firearm holder, Dickson Mararo.

In CCTV footage obtained from the scene of incident showed the suspect approach the trio and after a brief conversation draws his gun and fires at them.

He is then seen taking off in his Toyota Land Cruiser which he had parked outside the joint.

The events took place on the night of July 2.

Musyoka who was in critical condition was taken to Nairobi Hospital and later to hospital in Ngong, then to another in Karen then back to Nairobi Hospital, where he breathed his last, the Star reports.

Starehe police boss Julius Kiragu told the daily, “He had been in a coma…”

Other cops who spoke to the daily on condition of anonymity said the deceased was doing much better before things took a turn for the worst.

“He had been on feeding in tubes and of late he had started to regain his speech,” an officer told the daily.

Arrangements are being made to move his remains to Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home.

Mararo who surrendered to the police days after the incident is out on Sh5 million bail.

He is facing manslaughter charges.

Police recovered a Glock semi-automatic pistol and 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition from the suspect.

