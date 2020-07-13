DCI Detective Sets Self On Fire Following Domestic Row, Husband Says

Dorina Luchera, a detective based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi is nursing severe wounds after allegedly setting herself on fire following a domestic dispute with her husband.

According to K24, the detective’s husband, Joshua Makanga, a Police Constable at Machinery Police Station in Makueni County reported that the wife poured paraffin on her body and set herself ablaze after a confrontation.

“Police officers rushed to the scene and found that the officer had sustained 52 per cent burns all over her body,” read a report filed by the husband at the police station.

Dorina is currently at the Kibwezi Sub-County Hospital receiving treatment and recuperating well.

Cases of domestic violence in the country have surged amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The rise has been attributed to frustrations and tough economic times as a result of the deadly virus.

In a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in 2018, approximately 421 police officers were reported to have committed/attempted suicide. This was attributed to the nature of their jobs as well as other life circumstances.

On July 6, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concerns over the worrying trends of increased Gender-Based Violence cases and teenage pregnancies in the country.

Speaking during the State of the Nation address at Harambee House, the Head of state-directed the National Crime Research Centre to probe such related cases and prepare an advisory within 30 days as well as initiate an immediate prosecution of all violators.

“Exercise civil responsibility and bring these unfortunate incidences to an end. If the family is under attack, the state is under attack. If the family is weak, the nation is weak,” he said.

