DCI Detective Edward Kabachia Accused Of Defrauding Woman By Promising Non-existent Prisons Jobs Arrested

Edward Mwaniki Kabachia, a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detective, based at Kisauni, Mombasa, has been arrested over alleged fraud.

According to the DCI, the Police Constable obtained a substantial amount of money from a woman by falsely pretending that he was capable of securing her two relatives jobs at the Kenya Prisons department in 2017.

“His arrest follows conclusion of an inquiry by DCI Likoni where it was recommended that the officer be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Sec 313 of the Penal Code,” said DCI.

The officer is set to be arraigned today.

…Prisons recruitment exercise held in 2017.

His arrest follows conclusion of an inquiry by DCI Likoni where it was recommended that the officer be charged with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Sec 313 of the Penal Code. He will be arraigned today. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 19, 2020

This comes just days after three other DCI sleuths linked to a robbery with violence incident in Machakos County were arrested.

Read: DCI Advises Kenyans Against Purchasing Electronic Gadgets From Unregistered Vendors

While armed, the detectives from the Special Service Unit (SSU), allegedly raided and robbed a gas filling company in Matuu, Machakos County.

The three, William Mutua, Henry Maitai and Jonathan Sankale, are said to have been tipped off about Baraka Gas Company and they raided the facility on July 31, 2020, after intercepting the company’s surveillance car, a Toyota Probox, which was being driven by the company manager.

The officers then gained entry into the premises which was illegally refilling gas cylinder behind closed doors after curfew.

Read Also: DPP Haji, DCI Kinoti Removed From Sarah Cohen Succession Case

“The officers gained entry to the facility where they confiscated mobile phones of all workers moments before the business owner called the manager seeking to talk to the officers,” the DCI said.

According to the DCI, a total of Ksh370,000 was transferred to the rogue officers through an M-Pesa till number, an agent number and two Safaricom lines in various locations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu