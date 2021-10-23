DCI Cracks Netizens Up with Tale of Cops on a Wild Goose Chase

Police in the wee hours of Saturday morning chased four naked people believed to be robbers.

Police officers stationed at the AP driving school in Ruai were alerted of a vehicle lurking around the area leading to the dramatic chase on Kangundo Road.

“A concerned resident contacted administration police officers stationed at the AP driving school in Ruai and informed them of a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood, whose occupants had unclear intentions,” said the DCI via social media.

Three officers approached the Ford Ranger truck. Inside were four people who speedily took off.

A chase ensued with the officers aboard a Toyota Land Cruiser.

“They followed the vehicle along Kangudo road at 3 AM. Behind the wheel was Corporal Opiyo Asha, who followed the speeding truck at break neck speed in a bid to catch up to it,” added DCI.

“On the co-driver’s seat, Corporal John Okunga blared the vehicle’s siren for the speeding truck to stop, but that appeared to give its driver the impetus to accelerate further.”

The suspects did not stop prompting the officers to deflate two of their tyres.

“No sooner had the cops approached the ill fated truck, than four naked occupants two men and two ladies jumped out, lifting their hands up in surrender. “Sisi sio wezi,” pleaded one of the ladies,” continued the DCI.

The four were identified as Vianney Kibet, Silvia Kasiva, Esther Karingari and Denzel Njiru.

They were escorted to Ruai Police Station where they were detained for the rest of the night.

The vehicle was also towed to give station.

