DCI Adopts Comical Illustrations in Crime Reporting to Enhance Relationship with Public

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is set to adopt the use of comical illustrations to showcase select crime scenes in their social media reporting. The DCI said the moved is aimed at informing, educating and building relationships with the public.

“Beginning this coming Sunday DCI brings you illustrations of select crime scenes to inform, educate and entertain our audience, as we strive to better our relationship with the public and give the agency a human face,” the DCI announced on its social media pages.

The investigative agency aims to enhance its communication with the public and security agencies regarding various cases ir reports on Social media.

The DCI has made great strides in its reporting of several crime incidences on social media. The narrator has often been celebrated for their expertly delivered description of several crime incidences that accurately gives users an almost visual account of events.

Through the #FichuakwaDCI hashtag, the agency has enhanced interaction with the public, allowing citizens to raise alarm and directly report crime.

In most circumstances, the narrations are accompanies by image displays of evidence retrieved at the crime scene or images of the villains. The use of comical illustrations will allow the DCI to give users a visual account of events as the sleuths take on crime.

