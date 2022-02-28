DCI Celebrates One Million Followers on Twitter

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation is today celebrating a huge milestone on social media. The investigative agency now has one million followers on Twitter.

“Today we are celebrating 1Million followers on Twitter! As the country’s foremost Investigative agency, DCI is much obliged to all of you for this milestone!” the DCI said via its handle.

The agency has gained traction for its crime reporting technique on both Facebook and Twitter. The DCI has been updating and warning the public on various crimes and criminals around the country.

“We remain focused on our mandate and reaffirm our commitment to keep you abreast of timely security updates 24/7.” the agency added.

Last year, the DCI twitter account gained recognition for its crime reporting technique which the Washington Post described as ‘florid’ and even ‘Shakespearean’. The article to reading a true crime novel.

“Kenyans from top to bottom have embraced Twitter as their source of information,” Jonah Kimani, the man behind the DCI Twitter account told the Washington Post.

“What I’ve learned is that people want thrills. You must feed your followers. That’s how the word gets out.”

The DCI said that after becoming active on social media, people are more comfortable sharing information even through their DMs.

The account has also been a source of thrills for Twitter users. In one such incident last year, the group recounted the DCIs concerted efforts to nail down a group of suspicious vehicle occupants who later turned out to be randy lovers.

