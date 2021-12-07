DCI Cautions Kenyans Against Online Scammers As Festive Season Approaches

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has urged members of the public to take precautionary measures while shopping online during the festive season.

The George Kinoti-led directorate said it has received numerous reports of people who have fallen victim to online scammers.

Most of the fraudsters, DCI said, are targeting Instagram users fond of buying goods online.

“We have received numerous reports from clients who ordered for goods advertised on social networking sites especially on Instagram, but the goods were either not delivered or the quality not similar to what was advertised,” DCI said on Monday night.

Read: DCI Cautions Public over New Trend of Crime in the Car Hire Business

DCI revealed that many Kenyans especially ladies shopping for trendy outfits and jewelry, have fallen victim and lost their money through such frauds.

“You are advised to be careful when making purchases online, by first ascertaining the identity of the seller and the address of their businesses,” DCI added.

“Resist the temptation to send money to perceived genuine dealers, who later turn out to be cons.”

In case of any threat, members of the public have been advised to dial the DCI toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.

Read Also: Kenya Hit By 6 Million Cyber Attacks in 2019- Report

Online shopping has grown popular in the country following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Today, many Kenyans, especially in urban areas, order different types of food and other goods online for convenience purposes.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...