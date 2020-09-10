DCI Busts Human Trafficking Ring, Rescues 16 Foreigners

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have rescued 16 foreigners after busting a human trafficking ring.

The foreigners were being transported by 6 individuals along Marsabit- Isiolo highway on board three vehicles.

The 6 suspects include Abdi Majid Hassan, Abdirahman Hussein Abdi, Mohammed Ahmed, Jamal Ali, Somo Wario, Salad Huka, Adullahi Mohammed and Abbas Yusuf. They have been put in lawful custody awaiting arraignment and will be charged with human trafficking.

The Counter-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2010 criminalized sex trafficking and labor trafficking and prescribed penalties of 15 years to life imprisonment, a fine of not less than 5 million Kenyan shillings or both.

“A Multi-Agency team of officers has rescued 16 aliens who were being trafficked along Marsabit- Isiolo highway on board three vehicles. Six individuals who were ferrying the aliens.” read the tweet in part.

