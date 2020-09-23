DCI Boss Kinoti Wants Senator Malala Charged Over Assassination Allegations

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti wants Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala arrested and charged in court over recent assassination allegations.

The Kakamega Senator had claimed that five DCI officers want to kill him.

But appearing before the Senate Justice and Legal Affairs Committee and the Security Committee on Wednesday, Kinoti stated that investigations into the claims revealed that the allegations are false and ill-intended.

Kinoti told the committee to order Malala be charged with giving false information contrary to section 129 (b) of the penal code.

Kinoti said the allegations amounted to character assassination of members of the Special Service Unit and Malala should apologise to the unit in the exact manner he exposed them through the media.

“In the absence of this the officers’ morale, confidence and inspiration will be greatly injured on the basis that they were not fairly treated, ” said Kinoti.

Kinoti told the committee that a search though the National Police Service (NPS) database only found one police officer whose name appears in the list of the complaint letter.

According to Kinoti, the officer, who is attached to the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) in Thika, has never served in DCI.

He hails from Kakamega where Senator Cleophas Malala represents.

“Investigators could not establish any existing bad blood between them, ” said Kinoti.

“The officer avers that the allegations have caused him and his family public ridicule and great emotional and psychological trauma”.

The DCI boss said the names of other officers named could not be traced.

He added that Malala failed to furnish investigators with the following details; specific dates when he was trailed, and telephone numbers & photos of the purported assassin police officers which he had alleged on media platforms to be in possession of.

Malala had named the five officers he accused of trailing him as Sergeant Kiprop, Benedict B, Adanus Chemtai, David Kutekha and Sylvanos Njeru.

“I am a husband and a young father. The most painful thing is that I am being accused of stage-managing my arrest on August 17,” he told the same committee on September 14.

He added that his continuous plea for beefed security has proven futile.

“I humbly request this committee and the Inspector General of Police to take action. I have written many letters and called many offices seeking help but they have not taken any action.”

