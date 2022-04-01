DCI Acquires Body Cameras to be Used in the Line of Duty

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has unveiled its latest crime management kit consisting of body cameras that will be used in the line of duty.

A statement from the unit says that the sophisticated high definition body-cams have infrared, night vision and live streaming capabilities. Detectives will therefore be able to showcase real-time action as in their delivery of service.

According to the DCI, the acquisition of the kits follows overwhelming requests from netizens who follow them on social media. A section of Kenyans lauded the step, saying all officers should be equipped with the kits to curb police brutality and restore sanity in the police force.

Earlier this year, the DCI clarified that it was not a crime for citizens to take videos of unfolding events. Recently, netizens have taken it upon themselves to record several videos involving criminals caught in the act or police taking action. The practice has enabled detectives access to crucial information leading to the arrest of several criminals.

Crime management body cameras are common with officers in Western countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, China, France Germany etc. South Africa seems to have advanced towards the practice with the introduction of body cams to a section of traffic police officers in 2021.

Citizens are largely supportive of police officers donning body cams to reduce crime rates. However, the most important question in the context of recording is whether consent from all persons concerned is required before beginning a recording.

