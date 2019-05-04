in NEWS

DCI Arrests Four Suspects Linked To Assault Of Varsity Student

1 Comment

kevin mango
Kevin Lloyd Mango Tortured For Hours.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI)  have arrested four men linked to the assault of varsity student.

They include, Mr Robert Momanyi, Mr Collins Neriko, Mr Stanley Rimbere and Mr Stephen Kimeu. Three others are still at large and are being sought by the office of the DCI.

Kevin Mango, a varsity student was lured into a house along Kirichwa Road by a well-known drug (cocaine and heroin) and shisha dealer identified as Robert Omwenga Momanyi, former Makadara MP aspirant.

READ: Three Suspected Carjackers Shot Dead On Naivasha – Nakuru Highway

The victim was called at 4 pm by Robert Momanyi to “go for a drink at Stano’s place” along Kirichwa Road, where he was assaulted by seven men before he escaped at around 5 am.

Stanley ‘Stano’ Rimbere was in the company of the others who took turns in assaulting Kevin Lloyd Mango until his escape. The 7 used batons, whips, sticks, utensils and other weapons to assault the helpless university student until the wee hours of the next morning.

READ: Detectives Bust 50Kg Of Fake Gold In Kilimani, Six People Arrested

The seven who participated in the assault are; Innocent Samba, Collins Orina, Ben Mugha, Jay Staxx, Collins Orina, Mirftat Musa and Steven Barisa.

They claimed that Lloyd Mango was spreading information that they liked to have homosexual affairs and were dealing in fake currencies. The gang decided to enlist the help of Robert Omwenga Momanyi in luring the student to the house where he was assaulted in turns.

Assault caseDCIKevin Mango

Written by Merxcine Cush

One Comment

Leave a Reply

    One Ping

    1. Pingback:

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Obiri Slays Dibaba In Epic Doha Diamond League Showdown

    President Uhuru Kenyatta Fires Ex-CS Hassan Wario From Ambassadorial Position