DCI Arrests Four Suspects Linked To Assault Of Varsity Student

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have arrested four men linked to the assault of varsity student.

They include, Mr Robert Momanyi, Mr Collins Neriko, Mr Stanley Rimbere and Mr Stephen Kimeu. Three others are still at large and are being sought by the office of the DCI.

FOUR suspects captured on video assaulting a Man have been arrested & placed in lawful custody. They are:- Mr. Robert Momanyi, Mr. Collins Neriko, Mr.Stanley Rimbere and Mr. Stephen Kimeu. Three others-who are at large-are being sought by #DCI Detectives. To be charged on Monday. pic.twitter.com/PCOad4jOeV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 3, 2019

The complainant recorded his statement after being issued with a P3 Form. Further investigations are underway to arrest the other suspects who are still at large. The #DCI takes this opportunity to assure the public that the matter will be investigated to its logical conclusion. pic.twitter.com/MxmqqcJzAo — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 3, 2019

Kevin Mango, a varsity student was lured into a house along Kirichwa Road by a well-known drug (cocaine and heroin) and shisha dealer identified as Robert Omwenga Momanyi, former Makadara MP aspirant.

The victim was called at 4 pm by Robert Momanyi to “go for a drink at Stano’s place” along Kirichwa Road, where he was assaulted by seven men before he escaped at around 5 am.

Stanley ‘Stano’ Rimbere was in the company of the others who took turns in assaulting Kevin Lloyd Mango until his escape. The 7 used batons, whips, sticks, utensils and other weapons to assault the helpless university student until the wee hours of the next morning.

The seven who participated in the assault are; Innocent Samba, Collins Orina, Ben Mugha, Jay Staxx, Collins Orina, Mirftat Musa and Steven Barisa.

They claimed that Lloyd Mango was spreading information that they liked to have homosexual affairs and were dealing in fake currencies. The gang decided to enlist the help of Robert Omwenga Momanyi in luring the student to the house where he was assaulted in turns.