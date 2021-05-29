DCI Arrest Suspect Notorious for Drugging revelers in Kiambu County

Detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a notorious suspect who is said to drug unsuspecting revelers in Kiambu County and its environs.

The suspect, identified as Irene Njoki Ndung’u uses a pseudonym “Michelle” to avoid unmasking her true identity. The detectives said she had been on the run for many days before finally falling into their dragnet.

“The suspect who hobnobs in various clubs within Kiambu looking for her next victim has been described as notorious for spiking revelers’ drinks with a drug that tranquilizes them for upto to 12 hours,” The DCI shared.

She then robs her victims of their money and other valuables before she takes off. Irene is said to have perfected her art in what is commonly described as ‘wekaing mchele’ to the point of acquiring dozens of SIM Cards, where she deposits money stolen from stupefied victims’ bank accounts. Once the money has been successfully transferred, she withdraws it without raising any suspicion.

Irene is suspected to be heading a syndicate of notorious criminals who prey on unsuspecting revelers, making merry in drinking joints within Ruaka and its environs in Kiambu county.

“Detectives based at Kiambaa have previously received reports from tenants who have lost every household item they owned, including their clothes, bedding and utensils, after they entertained a reveler whose description fits that of the suspect,” the DCI adde.

The detectives arrested Irene alongside one Peter Irungu Wambugu, who is suspected to be an accomplice in the trade. The two are currently being held at Karuri police station

Dozens of SIM cards, mobile phones and wrist watches suspected to have been stolen from her ‘Mchele’ victims were recovered from her custody. The police also recovered the drug she uses to stupefy her victims.

