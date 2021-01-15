DCI Arrest Man For Sending Threatening Messages To Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata

DCI sleuths have arrested a man said to have sent life threatening messages to senate majority whip and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

The man, identified as Michael Chege Bunyi, was arrested in Mirera, Ruiru, Kiambu county.

Bunyi, DCI said, is aged between 27 and 30.

Speaking to Inooro TV on Sunday, Kang’ata said that he had received threats over the infamous BBI letter addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker told the vernacular TV station that he had reported the matter to the DCI.

In the letter, the legislator claimed that the BBI report which could be subjected to a referendum in June, is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

According Kang’ata, a survey he conducted independently showed that only two in ten people in the region supported the report.

Following a meeting with leaders from the region and party honchos on Wednesday, Kang’ata declined to recant the letter which he claims could lead to his losing his position in the senate.

“I have told them in clear terms that I will not recant that letter. Reason being it was factual. I was only reporting information that I gathered in Murang’a county which appears to reflect also the general sentiments in our region,” Kang’ata said in an interview with the Nation on Thursday.

