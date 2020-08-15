DCI Appeals To The Public To Come Forward As WhatsApp Fraudster Is Arrested

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation have arrested a suspect in a syndicate involving a scam operating on various mediums, including WhatsApp.

The suspect, who is suspected to be working with others, was apprehended at Mihang’o area in Utawala.

The investigation revealed that the crime involved allegedly purchasing furnished 20x40ft or 40x40ft containers for business or occupation.

The detectives shared that the suspects had been using various forms of communication including WhatsApp and email. They would then lure their customers and disappear once they receive payment.

“Have you lost money through advertisements appearing on sections of the media, wooing unsuspecting members of the public?”

“We are appealing to any person/s who may have fallen prey to this machinations to come forward and report to the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit at DCI HQs for further investigations,” the DCI announced on their social media platforms.

With the Kenyan economy almost at its knees due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of scams have surfaced including one asking citizens to clink on a link so that they can register to access monies from the stimulus package set aside to cushion Kenyans.

The links normally lead to a fictitious page where one is duped into sharing their personal information which can then be used to defraud them.

On Facebook, twitter and other platforms, netizens have always advised their counterparts to only pay for goods on delivery as there are many unscrupulous dealers running a number of business pages. They advertise attractive products and once they get a seller, they dupe the seller into paying for the goods and then they switch off their phones, never to be heard from again.

It is important to verify all dealings and products before purchase. Due diligence is also required for cars and land purchase.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu