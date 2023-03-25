DCI Apologizes For Sharing Misleading Pictures Allegedly Taken During Azimio Demos

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohammed Amin has apologized for sharing misleading images allegedly taken on Monday during Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance protests.

In a statement shared on social media, the DCI boss blamed the mix-up on overwhelming information received via their online platform.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s illegal demonstrations,” DCI said on Saturday.

“The mix-up was partly occasioned by the overwhelming information that we had received via the #FichuakwaDCI online platform regarding the reported incidents of violence.”

Read: DCI Hunting for Azimio Protesters Suspected to Have Caused Chaos on Monday

Mr Amin said the unit is working on rectifying and keep the public confident in their activities.

PUBLIC APOLOGY The Directorate of Criminal Investigations wishes to unreservedly apologize to the public for the mix-up of images in yesterday’s communication, which was meant to appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of criminal suspects involved in Monday’s pic.twitter.com/kEHO3KDozV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 25, 2023

The apology follows sharp criticism from the media and Kenyans on social media. It was found that some of the images shared by the sleuths were from 15 years ago.

Other images were from other countries while others were manipulated using Google Reverse Image Search technology.

The DCI had urged those pictured to present themselves at the nearest police stations or at the Serious Crimes offices based at DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road.

They were going to face charges ranging from robbery with violence, malicious damage to public property and assault among other offences.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu