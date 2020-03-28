Davido’s Fiancée Chioma Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nigerian singer and renowned artiste Davido has stated that his fiance, Chioma has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taking to his twitter, the singer indicated that they had recently traveled to London, together with their son and although they exhibited no symptoms of the virus, they opted to get tested.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days,” reads the post.

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all 1/2 — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

Read: Diamond Platnumz Manager Sallam Sharaf Falls Victim To Coronavirus

The singer urged his fans to stay hopeful and stay at home to avoid spreading the virus, adding that the only way to defeat it is by working together.

yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

Davido’s fiance is among the celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 across the world, without showing any symptoms to the virus.

British actor Edris Elba and wife also came out last week, indicating that they had tested positive despite showing no symptoms.

Diamond Platnumz’s manager, Sallam Sharaf, on Thursday last week also tested positive for the virus and has been on quarantine ever since.

Read Also: Legendary Congolese Musician Aurlus Mabele Dies

Sharaf took to his Instagram and announced that the test results came back positive for the deadly virus adding that he had just arrived from South Africa.

“I have received coronavirus test results, and I would like to confirm that it has turned out positive. Currently, I am under mandatory quarantine, and being monitored closely by doctors. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for the good medical services I am receiving,” he wrote.

Another Bongo rapper, Hamis Mwinjuma popularly known by his stage name MwanaFa also tested positive for COVID-19 after indicating that he had traveled to South Africa.

Mwana FA stated that he exhibited flu-like symptoms before going to the hospital for the tests. However, he is currently under isolation and through a video, he indicated that he was feeling better.

Read Also: Musician Ringtone Beaten Up After Allegedly Gatecrashing A Party In Runda

“Ndugu. Majibu ya vipimo vyangu vya Covid 19 yamerudi chanya. Inaudhi. Siumwi KABISA. Nipo sawa 100%. Na nimejitenga toka niliporudi ili kuepuka kuathiri wengine. Na kwa bahati hata watoto wangu sijakutana nao kabisa. Hawapo nyumbani. Nawaomba tu tuchukue tahadhari kwa kadri ya uwezo wetu kukwepa usitupate na hata tukipatwa nao sio tatizo la kivile hata,virusi wake wanaondoka wenyewe baada ya siku kadhaa tu,” he said through a video.

In a different account of events, Congolese Rhumba musician Aurlus Mabele died of COVID-19 on March 20, 2020, at the age of 67 years.

Mabele was also said to have been battling throat cancer as well as complications arising from a stroke he suffered in 2005.

However, his condition was said to have worsened after he was infected with Coronavirus that has resulted in 372 deaths in France. A total of 10,995 cases have been confirmed in the country.