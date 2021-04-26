Davido Becomes Most Followed Artiste in Africa After Hitting 20 Million Milestone On IG

Nigerian singer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has become the most followed African personality on Instagram with 20 million followers. Davido broke the news to his fans last week and celebrated the event by dropping a new hit “CHO CHO” featuring latan and MayorKun.

Tanzanian Artiste Naseeb Abdul Juma popularly known as Diamond follows closely with 12.2 million followers while Nigeria’s Wizkid comes close with 12.1 million followers. Despite his global popularity, Grammy-award winning Nigerian artiste Burnaboy has 6.7 million followers.

Locally, Eric Omondi leads the pack with 3.4 million followers followed by singer Tanasha with 3 million. Esther Akoth popularly known as Akothee follows closely with a 2.7 million fanbase. Journalist Betty Kyallo comes in fourth with 2.6 million followers while Radio Presenter cum comedian Jalang’o comes fifth with 5 million followers.

Read: Diamond and Koffi Olomide’s “Waah” Breaks Africa YouTube Views Record

Most artistes and singers keep their fans glued with snippets from their personal lives. Enough drama termed “kiki” in Tanzania is considered bait to keeping a strong fanbase. Most of the Instagram-famous personalities live their lives openly and continuously keep their fans hooked to the drama surrounding them. Relationships, family and even decorum are closely scrutinized and make for some great gossip on multiple blogs.

Unfortunately, most young people are now openly chasing clout in efforts to attract a multitude of followers. The fame is now glamorized by the fact that most business brands pay the “influencers” hefty sums to advertize their products.

Within a few days of Davido hitting the 20 million milestone, he has already bagged an endorsement deal for “Viva” eco-friendly detergent and a technology company among.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu